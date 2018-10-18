USWNT's Alex Morgan scored in the 89th minute in a 2-0 win against Canada on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Rose Lavelle scored not even two minutes into the United States Women's National Team's victory against Canada in the CONCACAF women's championship.

The early goal sparked a 2-0 victory on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Lindsey Horan began the sequence by bending a feed into the box. The Canada defense rejected the pass and sent it out to the front of the box, where Lavelle knocked it down.

The midfielder tapped the ball to her left before smacking it with her left boot from 20 yards out. Lavelle's rip coasted toward the far post, just out of the reach of Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbe for the first goal of the game.

"I don't really remember the buildup," Lavelle told Fox Soccer. "I just remember it popped out on the top of the box. I took a touch and hit it far post and it went in and I was happy."

Lavelle's score was the only goal through halftime. USWNT star Alex Morgan padded the lead with another goal in the 89th minute.

USWNT forward Tobin Heath started that sequence with a corner kick from the right side. The ball fell into the box, where it was headed away by Canada. Crystal Dunn tracked the loose ball and sent a pass to the left, finding Horan. The left midfielder sent a short pass into Morgan, who volleyed the feed while making contact with Labbe. But she got just enough of the ball to send it into the far post netting.

Morgan appeared to be offside during the Horan service, but referees did not call a penalty.

"It's another title. That's what we are all about," USWNT star Megan Rapinoe said. "We want to win. Obviously we hate Canada, they hate us. That was very apparent on the field today on the field. To be able to put a good performance on them in bad weather ... It was a good performance for us. Really just all tournament, I felt like we took it up another notch."

The USWNT did not allow a goal during the entire tournament.