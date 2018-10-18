Luke Shaw signs five-year extension with Manchester United

Manchester United's Luke Shaw (L) in action against Valencia's Francis Coquelin (R), during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Valencia CF on October 2 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Manchester United has signed Luke Shaw to a five-year contract extension.

The new deal keeps him at the club until June of 2023 with an option for another year.

"Since I came to United, it's been a whirlwind four years that have passed so quickly," Shaw said in a news release from the Red Devils. "I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club. I want to thank everybody that has stood by me and shown me huge support -- the management, my team-mates and the fans."

"I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay them and deliver success over the years to come. I'm still very young with a lot more to learn and I can't wait to continue my progress under Jose Mourinho."

Shaw, 23, arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2014. He is in his fifth season with the Red Devils and third under Mourinho. He as voted as the club's Player of the Month in August and September.

The defender began his senior career in 2011 at Southampton, before joining United. Shaw also has eight appearances for the England national team.

"Luke fully deserves this contract," Mourinho said. "He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself which is a great attribute to have."

"Luke is still young and is improving all the time and he must feel very proud of himself. I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him."

United battles Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London.