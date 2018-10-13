Monaco hires soccer legend Thierry Henry as coach

Assistant coach for the Belgian national soccer team and former French soccer player Thierry Henry during a Belgium national soccer team training session in Neerpede near Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Julien Warnand/EPA

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- French soccer legend Thierry Henry has been tabbed as the new manager of Monaco.

The Ligue 1 club confirmed the hire on Saturday. Henry, 41, will take control of the club on Monday. Monaco also hired Joao Carlos Valado Tralhao and Patrick Kwame Ampadu.

Henry played at Monaco from 1993 to 1999, scoring 28 goals in 141 games to begin his stellar senior career. He later went to Juventus before starring at Arsenal and Barcelona. Henry joined the New York Red Bulls in 2010 -- went back on loan to Arsenal in 2012 -- before wrapping up his career in 2014 in New York.

"In the first place, I thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to coach the team of this club which is so special to me," Henry said in a news release from the club. "I am very happy to come back to AS Monaco and extremely determined to meet the challenges ahead. I can not wait to meet the players to start working together."

Henry committed himself to the club for three seasons, signing a contract running through June of 2021.

"His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality," AS Monaco vice president and chief executive officer Vadim Vasilyev said.

"Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission."

Monaco faces Strasbourgh in Ligue 1 play on Oct. 20 in Strasbourg, France.