Usain Bolt (L) of the Mariners looks to control the ball during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United on Friday at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Olympic sprinting sensation Usain Bolt scored two goals during a trial game for the Central Coast Mariners against Macarthur South West United.

Bolt netted the tally during a 4-0 friendly victory on Friday at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia. He wore No. 95 during the dazzling display. Bolt made his A-League debut on Aug. 31.

The fastest man in the world and eight-time gold medalist played striker. He scored his first goal in the 55th minute.

Bolt chased down a Ross McCormack through ball on the play. He outran defenders before reaching the ball and shielding it down inside the box. Bolt finished off the play with a left-footed shot into a narrow near-post angle.

He celebrated with his trademark pose.

Bolt added a fourth goal for his squad in the 68th minute. He tracked down a poor touch by a Macarthur South West United defender on that play before gathering the ball inside the box and casually dribbling it into the net. Bolt celebrated that goal by dancing with teammates.

Bolt told an A-League reporter that he was happy with the performance.

"I think I made some slight mistakes but I feel it was my first proper game with the first team so I'm just happy that I got a chance and I'm proud of myself," the Jamaican said.

Bolt, 32, said it was a "big deal" for him to score his first goal. The sprinter had six shots in the victory.

The Mariners begin the A-League regular season on Sunday against the Brisbane Roar.