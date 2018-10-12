Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez scored the first goal in a 4-2 win against the United States on Thursday in Tampa. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Colombian star James Rodriguez gave his team an early lead with a bending shot in the first half of a 4-2 win against the United States Men's National Team.

The score came in the 36th minute of the friendly on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Rodriguez received a pass from right back Santiago Arias at the start of the play. He dribbled around two USMNT defenders before tapping the ball into the box. Rodriguez tapped the ball with the outside of his left boot, before turning and ripping a shot toward the far post.

The attempt looked like it would go wide, but it curved back on net and fell into the top corner, beating Zack Steffen.

Kellyn Acosta put the USMNT on the board with an equalizer in the 50th minute. Bobby Wood gave the USMNT a 2-1 lead with another score in the 53rd minute. But then the Colombians came storming back.

Carlos Bacca netted the equalizer for Colombia in the 56th minute. Radamel Falcao scored the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute. Miguel Borja put the USMNT away for good with another tally five minutes later.

The USMNT faces Peru in another friendly at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Colombia battles Costa Rica at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.