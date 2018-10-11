Spain crushes Wales 4-1 in friendly

Spanish National Soccer Team forward Paco Alcacer addresses a press conference at Soccer City on October 9 in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Spain. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Paco Alcacer scored twice to help Spain beat Wales 4-1 in an international friendly on Thursday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The winger netted scores in the 8th minute and the 29th minute as Spain carried a 3-0 lead into the halftime whistle.

His first score came after he received a short tap in the box from Saul. Alcacer collected the ball before blasting a shot with his right boot into the top corner of the net at the near post.

Star defender Sergio Ramos put in Spain's second goal in the 19th minute. That score came via header after a feed from Suso. Ramos hovered in the box during a free kick on that play. The ball bent in toward the defender as he ran toward the net. He finessed the shot into the far post past Welsh keeper Wayne Hennessey.

Alcacer's second score was unassisted. He chased down a batted-around ball inside the box on that play, before finishing a shot with a casual volley, beating Hennessey for a third time.

Suso assisted Marc Bartra for Spain's final tally in the 74th minute. Alcacer subbed out of the match in the 83rd minute. Sam Vokes finally put Wales on the board in the 89th minute, finishing off a David Brooks assist to make the score final.

Spain battles England in the UEFA Nations League at 2:45 p.m. on Monday at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain. Wales faces Ireland in the Nations League at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.