Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A Russian soccer player managed to net a penalty kick while doing a backflip during a game between Kazan National Research Technical University and Cheboksary.

Rubin Kazan youth player Norik Avdalyan, 22, made the attempt in the 55th minute of the 4-0 win on Sunday in Russia. He ran up to the mark as his team held a 1-0 lead. He ran up to the spot and struck the ball with his right boot, before elevating into the air for the acrobating maneuver. The ball went into the upper right corner of the net.

He added a second score 10 minutes later in the shutout.

Avdalyan scored a similar goal last season for Team NSFL. He said nobody inspired him to try the flipping kick.

"I saw [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang] making somersaults after scoring a goal, but to do it while taking a penalty," Avdalyan told the ISFU website in 2017. "The idea came to my mind. I tried something about this on the trainings; I tried and fall, got up and fall again. In the end, I succeed on this tournament and I'm very happy about it!"