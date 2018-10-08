Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after winning a French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyon on Sunday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- French soccer star Kylian Mbappe exploded for four goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win against Lyon.

PSG pulled off the Ligue 1 shutout on Sunday at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Brazil's Neymar scored the first goal of the match, netting a penalty kick in the ninth minute. PSG took the 1-0 edge into halftime before Mbappe got rolling.

The 19-year-old got his first score in the 61st minute. He collected a rebound from a shot in the box, before firing another attempt at the right post. He drilled the post, but the ball rolled to the other post and bounced in behind Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes for a 2-0 advantage.

Mbappe's second score came five minutes later. PSG midfielder Marquinhos collected the ball and navigated a tight space in the box during that sequence. He raced toward the goal before firing a pass to his left, finding Mbappe for a sliding shot into the Lyon net.

Neymar helped the French phenom complete his hat trick in the 69th minute. The star striker sprinted down the left flank before leading Mbappe to a breakaway. Mbappe outran two defenders before blasting a shot past Lopes for his third goal of the match.

Mbappe's fourth score came in the 74th minute. Neymar dribbled through the defense before sending a pass into the box. After a deflected shot attempt, the ball bounced through the box and found Mbappe. He nutmegged Lyon defender Jason Denayer and split several other defenders with that shot, finding the back of the net for PSG's final score.

PSG faces Amiens SC in another Ligue 1 bout at 11 a.m. on Oct. 20 in Paris.