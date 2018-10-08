Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has retired from soccer.

Terry, 37, made the announcement Sunday on Instagram. He thanked his wife, children, parents, brother and the rest of his family before writing about his journey with the Blues and beyond.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire from playing," Terry wrote.

Terry earned 78 caps for England. He also won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League title. The defender also claimed five league cups and a Europa League title in 717 games for Chelsea.

Terry's 67 goals are the most scored by a defender in Chelsea's history.

"As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club. Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans," Terry wrote. "Right from the outset they have given me total support, on and off the pitch, and I have a tremendous bond with them. We achieved so many great memories together and I couldn't have succeeded without you. To me, you are the best fans in the world. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband." RELATED Eden Hazard leads Chelsea over Liverpool at Carabao Cup "My club career and heart will always belong to Chelsea, but I am grateful for my loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 1999, which was invaluable for my development as a young player." "And I also want to say a huge thank you to Aston Villa for giving me the opportunity to play at such a big club and captain it throughout the 2017-18 season." "It was a privilege to represent such a renowned football club with great fans. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead."

Terry made his debut in 1998 against Aston Villa. He was with the Premier League club until 2017 -- with the brief loan to Nottingham Forest -- before joining Aston Villa.