Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in action during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling dispatched of the Brighton defense in Manchester City's 2-0 win on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Aguero made it look ridiculously easy on his score in the 65th minute. The Argentine striker received a pass at midfield at the start of the sequence. He raced between three Brighton defenders, before slashing into the open field. Aguero then found himself surrounded by four green shirts.

He pushed around one defender before outrunning several more at the edge of the Brighton box. He then pushed a pass to his left, finding Sterling. The English forward used his first touch in the box to give the ball back to Aguero, who used his right boot to beat Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan with a shot into the right side of the net.

"Aguero is struggling with some problems in his feet," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters. "We spoke about him playing 55, 60 minutes. That's what happened. We were lucky he scored a goal in that moment."

But it was Sterling who gave the Sky Blues the initial advantage in the Premier League scuffle. That goal came in the 29th minute. Aguero received the ball deep in Brighton territory on that play. He sent a beautiful through ball along the left flank to Leroy Sane.

Sane took a few touches before leading Sterling toward the far post. The Sky Blues forward tapped the ball into the net just before sliding out of bounds.

City battles Hoffenheim in Champions League group play at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim, Germany.