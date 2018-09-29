Daniel Sturridge saves draw for Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (R) is embraced by teammate Naby Keita (C) at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Daniel Sturridge saved Liverpool from a Premier League loss to Chelsea with a score in the 89th minute on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London.

Sturridge received a pass from Xherdan Shaqiri while about 30 yards out from the Chelsea goal with his team trailing 1-0. He tapped the ball to his left before scooping a shot toward the far post.

The attempt sailed high above the box as it drifted toward the right top corner of the net. The ball eventually dropped over a leaping Kepa Arrizabalaga and fell into the net.

"It was just trying to get into that position, to get on the ball and players like Shaq always play it forward as much as possible, so I just tried to create myself as much time as possible," Sturridge told LiverpoolFC.com. "I saw Kante coming and took one touch and didn't think about it too much and just took the shot on."

Chelsea led 1-0 at halftime after getting a score in the 25th minute from Belgian star Eden Hazard. The Blues striker heeled a pass back to Mateo Kovacic on that play, before spinning off near midfield and sprinting into the Liverpool half. Kovacic did a quick give-and-go at midfield. He then fired a beautiful through ball, leading Hazard into the box.

Hazard outran the defense and finished into the far post netting with a left footed shot past Liverpool's Alisson Becker.

Liverpool battles Napoli in the group stage of the Champions League at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy. Chelsea faces Videoton in the UEFA Europa Leaguge at 3 p.m. on Thursday in London.