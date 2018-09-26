Eden Hazard leads Chelsea over Liverpool at Carabao Cup

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Chelsea's Eden Hazard netted a game winning score after Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge made a bicycle kick goal on Wednesday at the Carabao Cup at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The game between the Premier League powers was scoreless in the first half until Sturridge struck in the 58th minute. Blues keeper Willy Caballero blocked a shot, but sent a deflection high into the air on the play. The ball floated out to Sturridge, who put his back to the goal and went airborne for a bicycle kick. He booted the blazing shot past Caballero for the game's first score.

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri scored the equalizer in the 79th minute. The Blues had a free kick on the play from the right side of the box. The ball was batted around before being blocked by Reds keeper Simon Mignolet. The block dribbled out to Palmieri, who buried it into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Hazard flashed his sensational skill for the game-winner. The Belgian forward subbed into the match in the 56th minute for Willian. He received a short pass from defender Cesar Azpilicueta in the 85th minute. Hazard danced between defenders on the right side of the box before sliding the ball forward. He then crushed a shot into the far post netting, giving Mignolet no chance at a save.

"I would say it's pretty easy to say that [Liverpool could have defended Hazard goal better] here [in the press conference] because it was Eden Hazard and when he is on a run, he is on a run -- but of course we could have defended better," Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp told reporters.

"I didn't see it back so far so I will have to see it again. I thought we lost the ball up front, I am not 100 percent sure, and it was pretty quick. Then, in the box, Eden Hazard at full speed, with his turns, it's not easy."

Chelsea and Liverpool face off again at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.