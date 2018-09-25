Derby County upsets Manchester United

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Derby County knocked off Manchester United in a shootout at the English Football League Cup on Tuesday in Manchester, England.

Harry Wilson scored the goal of the match in the 59th minute, smashing a free kick from more than 30 yards out. Wilson lined up for the kick outside of the box along the right flank. He ran up to the spot and struck the ball with his left boot, sending a sailing bender into the upper left corner of the net and beating a motionless Sergio Romero for a second-half equalizer.

Juan Mata put the Red Devils ahead 1-0 in the third minute. The Spanish midfielder ran through the box before receiving a pass from Jesse Lingard on that play. He smashed a shot into the far post netting to beat Derby County keeper Scott Carson on the play.

United held the one goal lead through halftime before Wilson sniped in the equalizer in the second stanza. Jack Marriott came into the game for striker David Nugent in the 79th minute and made the go-ahead score for Derby County six minutes later. Marriott followed a blocked shot attempt for that score, heading a loose ball into the near post netting for the lead in the 85th minute.

Marouane Fellaini made the equalizer for the Red Devils in stoppage time, prompting extra time. Derby County went on to make all of their kicks in the penalty shootout, but Phil Jones missed on United's final chance.

United takes on West Ham United at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in London before returning the Champions League play on Tuesday against Valencia.