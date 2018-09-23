West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski saves goal with his face

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- West Ham United keeper Lukasz Fabianski used his face to save a goal during a scoreless draw with Chelsea on Sunday in London.

The painful save came in the 67th minute of the match. Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata was dribbling inside the box on the play. He eventually looked to chip the keeper with his right boot. But the go-ahead score attempt fell short of a chip and drilled Fabianski right in the face.

The goalkeeper's head flailed back onto the pitch as the ball ricocheted back out of the box.

"I feel like it's two points dropped with the opportunities we had today," Michail Antonio said, according to the West Ham website.

"We had better opportunities than them and they didn't really have much to go off, so I feel it's two points dropped, but we can take this performance into next week [at home to Manchester United]."

Chelsea faces Liverpool at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. West Ham battles Macclesfield Town at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at London Stadium.