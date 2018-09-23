Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy pulled off an impressive chip for a goal in a 3-1 win against Huddersfield Town.

The goal came in the 75th minute of Leicester's 3-1 win on Saturday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Kelechi Iheanacho sent a long through ball up the right flank ahead for Vardy during the sequence. Vardy ran onto the pass and dribbled past defenders. He eventually entered the box and came up on Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lossl. He let the ball roll before touching it with his right boot and chipping Lossl. The ball soared over the keeper's head and fell into the far post netting for the final score of the match.

Huddersfield began the scoring with a goal from Mathias Jorgensen in the fifth minute. Iheanacho snatched the equalizer in the 19th minute and the score stayed at 1-1 through the halftime whistle. James Maddison made a miraculous free kick for the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute. The midfielder was just outside of the box on that play. He bent the shot over a wall of defenders before finding the left top corner of the net past a diving Lossl.

Then came Vardy's brilliance for the clincher.

"The whole team is happy, not only me," Iheanacho told the Leicester City website. "We are pleased with the result today."

"I think the whole team did brilliantly, we worked hard. It was a sloppy goal in the first half but we kept our heads down and got the equaliser and the goals came. We're happy today."

Leicester battles Wolves at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.