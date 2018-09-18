Liverpool, PSG combine for five goals in Champions League opener

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino replaces Daniel Sturridge during a UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday at the Anfield in Liverpool, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino lifted Liverpool to a 3-2 win against Paris Saint-Germain in its 2018 Champions League debut on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Firmino showed off his sensational handles and agility before blasting the right-footed rocket past Alphonse Areola for the game's final tally.

Daniel Sturridge gave the Reds the initial lead in the 30th minute. The striker headed in a cross from defender Andrew Robertson for the opening score. Liverpool got a second score just six minutes later when James Milner beat Areola on a penalty kick.

PSG seized back some momentum just before the halftime whistle, getting a goal from Thomas Meunier in the 40th minute. The right back volleyed in a deflection for that score after the ball was batted around in the Liverpool box.

Neither team surrendered another score until French superstar Kylian Mbappe snagged the equalizer in the 83rd minute. Neymar secured the ball in transition for PSG before dribbling swiftly into the Liverpool box. He slid the ball to his left, finding Mbappe, who ripped a shot into the far post netting.

But the electricity at Anfield was still flowing.

Firmino sent the home crowd into a frenzy when he flashed his moves for the decisive strike in the first minute of stoppage time. The striker entered the game in the 72nd minute as a substitute for Sturridge.

The Reds face Napoli in their second group stage match of the Champions League at 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy. PSG hosts Red Star Belgrade in Group C at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Parc des Princes in Paris.