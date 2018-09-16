Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 500th goal on roundhouse kick

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th career goal on a roundhouse kick against Toronto FC.

The score came in the 43rd minute of the 5-3 loss on Saturday at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos picked up the assist on the play.

"For my personal objective, it was fantastic," Ibrahimovic told reporters. "I probably have more goals than the guys on the field have games together. It's huge. I don't know how many scored 500 goals in their career, but I am one of them."

Los Angeles trailed 3-0 just before the half when dos Santos picked out the 6-foot-5 Ibrahimovic inside of the Toronto box. He lofted in a ball, leading Ibrahimovic toward the goal with his back turned. But Ibrahimovic was able to turn while lifting his right leg, before whipping his leg and striking the ball into the near post netting.

RELATED FC Barcelona rallies to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga

Toronto FC held the 3-1 lead through halftime. Ola Kamara made the score 3-2 with a score for the Galaxy in the 54th minute. Galaxy right back Rolf Feltscher scored the equalizer four minutes later.

But Jonathan Osorio put Toronto FC ahead for good in the 75th minute. Jay Chapman added another score in stoppage time in the victory.

The Galaxy battle the Seattle Sounders at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.