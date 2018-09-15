FC Barcelona rallies to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- FC Barcelona came back and beat Real Sociedad 2-1 after trailing at halftime in a La Liga clash on Saturday at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.

"We have picked up three great points," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said, according to FCBarcelona.com. "It was very testing, difficult match. Real Sociedad were strong, and although we dominated from the start, they scored from an isolated chance."

The home squad went up 1-0 in the 12th minute. Defender Aritz Elustondo brought down a volley while inside of the box on that play. He finished the goal with left-footed rip into the near post netting, beating Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a very narrow angle.

Real Sociedad held the improbable edge over the defending La Liga champions through the halftime whistle. Then Barcelona came roaring back.

Luis Suarez scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute. That score came after the ball was batted around several times in the 63rd minute in front of the Real Sociedad goal. It eventually fell to Suarez who sent it in with his right foot.

"You have to appreciate that these are the kind of games that win you the league," Suarez said. "It was important for the team to win here again to gain confidence."

Ousmane Dembele put Barcelona ahead for good in the 66th minute. That play came off of a corner kick. The ball was batted around in the box once again, before it fell to Dembele from about 15 yards out. He placed in a shot with his left boot, which bounced off of several defenders before beating Real Sociedad keeper Geronimo Rulli.

Barcelona battles PSV Eindhoven in the group stage of the Champions League at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. Real Sociedad faces Huesca at 3 p.m. on Friday at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, Spain.