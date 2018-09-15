Eden Hazard gets hat trick in Chelsea's win vs. Cardiff City

Chelsea's Eden Hazard scored three goals in a 4-1 win against Cardiff City on Saturday in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Chelsea Star Eden Hazard netted a hat trick in the Blues' 4-1 win against Cardiff City on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London.

The trio of scores included a gorgeous goal in the 43rd minute when the Belgian striker beat Neil Etheridge for his second score of the Premier League bout.

Chelsea's Pedro was fouled near midfield at the start of that play. Jorginho quickly reset and sent a free kick to the left flank for Marcos Alonso, who slid the ball out wide again for Pedro.

Pedro then sent a pass through traffic in the box, finding a falling Olivier Giroud. The Chelsea star got just enough of the ball, poking it forward for a running Hazard, who got one touch on the ball before nutmegging Cardiff City's Sol Bamba with a shot and beat Etheridge for the score.

Bamba netted the first goal of the match. The defender volleyed a Sean Morrison header past Kepa Arrizabalaga for that score in the 16th minute.

Hazard got the scoring started for Chelsea in the 37th minute. Giroud did a give-and-go with the Blues star while outside of the box on that possession. Hazard slipped around a defender before going right and ripping an 18-yard shot into the far post netting.

Hazard's nutmeg finish put the Blues up 2-1 at the half.

He completed his hat trick in the 80th minute on a penalty kick. Hazard calmly booted that try into the right side of the goal as Etheridge dove to the opposite side.

Willian put in the Blues' final score in the 83rd minute. He beat Etheridge on a 20-yard rip into the far post netting on that try.

Chelsea battles PAOK in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League at 12:55 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece. Cardiff City has a matchup against Manchester City at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.