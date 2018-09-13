Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against AC Chievo Verona on August 18 at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy. Photo by Filippo Venezia/EPA-EFE

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Some notable names aren't among the top 10 rated players in FIFA 19.

The video game released its top 100 players on Wednesday. Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo share ratings of 94. But Ronaldo -- who is on the cover of the game -- is ranked No. 1 on the FIFA 19 website.

"The FIFA 19 cover star's career has been packed with awards and trophies, but after his high-profile move to Juventus this season, it's clear that Ronaldo isn't done racking up silverware," the website says. "The Portuguese forward continues to play like the world's best, and his ratings are evidence of an astoundingly talented player. Ronaldo beats defenders left and right when attacking, burning them with his 90 Pace and bamboozling them with a 90 Dribbling rating. But the most complete forward in football stands above the rest with a 93 Shooting rating, evidence of a natural finisher who puts away more chances than he misses on a regular basis."

The ratings are based off of player performances from the past year of world football.

Brazil's Neymar Jr. is the second-highest rated player in the game at 92. Croatia's Luka Modric (91), Belgium's Kevin De Brunye (91) and Eden Hazard (91), Spain's Sergio Ramos (91), Uruguay's Luis Suarez (91), Spain's David de Gea (91), Germany's Toni Kroos, Poland's Robert Lewandowski, Germany's Manuel Neuer, Uruguay's Diego Godin, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois and Slovenia's Jan Oblak, round out the top 10 rated players in the game.

N'Golo Kante, Harry Kane, Antoine Griezmann, Giorgio Chiellini, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Edinson Cavani, Mats Hummels, David Silva, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Isco round out the top 26 players in the game.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is ranked as the No. 27 player in the game.

"The Egyptian winger had a sensational, record-breaking debut season with the Merseyside club, and it's a safe bet that he'll continue to impress in year two," the FIFA 19 website said of Salah. "As the song his fans sing for him goes, Salah is often seen "running down the wing" with his 92 Pace and 89 Dribbling ratings, leaving a trail of disappointed defenders along the way. He plays well with teammates, but Salah's goal tally last season is proof that he is just as dangerous when going for goal utilizing his 84 Shooting rating."

France's Paul Pogba is No. 33, Colombia's James Rodriguez is No. 36 and 2018 World Cup star Kylian Mbappé is the No. 42 player.

"As if commanding a massive transfer fee as a teenager wasn't enough, Mbappé showed off what Paris Saint-Germain saw in him last season and during the 2018 World Cup," the FIFA 19 website said regarding Mbappe. "The winger had a very good tournament overall, but he capped it off with a brilliant goal in the final against Croatia to become only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final-after Pelé. Mbappé never hesitates to show off his 96 Pace and 89 Dribbling ratings, bombarding the right wing every chance he gets.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the only MLS player to crack to top 100. The Swedish star has a rating of 85 and is ranked No. 98.

FIFA 19 is set for a Sept. 28 release on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC.