World Cup champion goalie Hugo Lloris pleads guilty to drunken driving

French players Antoine Griezmann (C) and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (R) celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal soccer match between France and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia. Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- France national team goalie Hugo Lloris pled guilty to drunken driving on Wednesday in a British court.

Lloris, 31, was spotted by police while driving erratically in his Porsche Panamera on Aug. 24 in central London, according to the BBC and the Evening Standard. On Wednesday he admitted at Westminster Magistrates' Court to being more than two times the legal limit and received a fine of more than $65,000.

He was also banned from driving for 20 months. Prosecutor Henry Fitch said Lloris veered his vehicle toward parked cars before running a red light. When officers stopped Lloris they found vomit and helped the goalkeeper exit the vehicle.

Lloris was also fined more than $325,000 by his Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

The French net-minder is nursing an injury. He joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and has 108 appearances for the French national team.

"The Club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally," Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement on Aug. 24.

Lloris played in six games and made 12 saves for France at the 2018 World Cup.