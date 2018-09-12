Tyler Adams (L) of the USMNT scored the only goal in a friendly against Mexico on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Photo by Corey Sipkin/EPA-EFE

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Tyler Adams scored the only goal in the United States Men's National Team's victory against Mexico during a friendly in Nashville.

The 19-year-old netted the game winner in the 71st minute on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium. Mexico was playing with 10 men in the second half after forward Angel Zaldivar was sent off with a red card in the 67th minute.

Antonee Robinson was split out wide while the USMNT organized an attack in transition. He received a pass down the left flank from Kellyn Acosta, before he fired another feed back inside, nutmegging a defender. Adams ran onto the grounded cross and placed a right-footed shot into the near-post netting, beating Mexican keeper Hugo Gonzalez for the game's only score.

The New York Red Bulls star was mobbed by teammates after netting his first international goal. The win was the USMNT's first against Mexico in three years.

Adams made his national team debut in November.

"Nice to get a good win against Mexico today and get my first international goal," Adams said. "But even more meaningful on 9/11 to get a win."

The USMNT faces Colombia on Oct. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. before battling Peru on Oct. 16 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

"From a soccer perspective, overall I was pretty pleased in terms of the effort and in terms of the collective effort, in terms of the collective way we made it hard on Mexico to create a lot of chances," USMNT coach Dave Sarachan told reporters. "I thought the first half, it could have been a little better in terms of our use of the ball and being a little dangerous. In the second half I thought we had a good start. When they had a red card and it gave us a little more room for sure."