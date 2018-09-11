FC Barcelona, Girona, La Liga request game in Miami

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (C) celebrates with teammate Jordi Alba (R) after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, first leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- La Liga, FC Barcelona and Girona have sent a letter to the Spanish Football Federation for permission to play a January match at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

The Jan. 27 matchup was set to take place at Estad Montilivi in Girona, Spain. La Liga and Relevant announced their partnership in August, announcing plans for Spain's top soccer league to stage future matches in the United States.

La Liga announced its formal request to the RFEF on Tuesday.

"FC Barcelona, Girona FC and LaLiga have requested permission from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to stage the match day 21 fixture between Girona and Barcelona, scheduled to be played on 26 January, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in a 20:45 CET kickoff," La Liga said in a news release.

"The request, signed by FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Girona FC president Delfí Geli and La Liga president Javier Tebas, was submitted to the RFEF late Monday. The submission has been made after successfully completing the first key steps with several stakeholders."

As part of the request, Girona is seeking compensation to its season-ticket holders, according to the BBC. That compensation includes free flights to Miami with choices to stay overnight or coming back to Spain after the match. It also includes options for free tickets to Girona's away game at Barcelona on Sept. 23 and 20 percent off their season ticket. Fans could also get a 40 percent discount on their season ticket.

Barcelona has own La Liga in seven of the last 10 seasons.