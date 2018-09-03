Sampdoria's Italian forward Fabio Quagliarella (R) comforts Napoli's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (L) after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and SSC Napoli on Sunday in Genoa, Italy. Photo by Simone Arveda/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella had one of the best heel scores you will see in a 3-0 Serie A win against Napoli on Sunday in Genoa, Italy.

Gregoire Defrel scored the first two goals of the match, beating Napoli's David Ospina in the 11th minute and in the 32nd minute. Quagliarella assisted Defrel's second strike. Sampdoria went into the half with the two-goal advantage.

The striker's stunner came in the 75th minute. Gaston Ramirez took a free kick to start the play. The feed deflected off of Napoli's wall of defenders and came back to Ramirez, who touched it back outside to Bartosz Bereszyński.

The right back chipped a pass into the box toward Quagliarella, who had his back to the goal. Quagliarella let the feed drift behind his body, before sticking out the heel on his right boot. He smacked the ball toward the goal, beating Ospina to the far post netting.

"It was a fraction of a second," Quagliarella told the Sampdoria website. "I tried to give it with the heel, I took it very well ..."

Napoli battles Fiorentina on Sunday at Stadio San Paolo in Naples. Sampdoria faces Frosinone on Sunday at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.