Lukaku scores 2 in Manchester United win, Rashford carded for headbutt

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (R) clashes with Burnley's Phillip Bardsley (L) during an English Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United on Sunday in Burnley, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Marcus Rashford was red carded for a headbutt in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Burnley.

The Red Devils won the Premier League bout on Sunday at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

Lukaku's scores came before the Red Devils were limited to 10 men. The Belgian striker got his first score in the 27th minute.

Left back Luke Shaw started the play by sending a pass to Alexis Sanchez. The forward sent a pass back to Paul Pogba, who deferred to Nemanja Matic. Matic then passed back to Shaw, who slid the ball back to Sanchez just outside the box. Sanchez then chipped a cross toward the far post. Lukaku jumped up and headed the feed past Joe Hart for the first goal of the game.

The game stayed tight until Lukaku returned for his second score in the 44th minute. That time, Shaw did a nifty give-and-go with Sanchez, before finding himself inside the box. He then hit a pass to Lukaku, who turned his back to the goal after his initial touch. Lukaku found Jesse Lingard for a shot, but the attempt was deflected.

Lukaku collected the ball and blasted a short-range volley past Hart just before the halftime whistle.

While the second half was uneventful in terms of goals scored, Rashford provided a highlight with a foul. The Red Devils star danced with the ball on his boot in the 70th minute. He dribbled down toward the end line before being tripped up by Burnley defender Phil Bardsley. Rashford jumped to his feet before confronting Bardsley. He pushed his head into Bardsley's while exchanging words with the defender. Bardsley was given a yellow card for his role in the altercation, while Rashford was asked the leave the pitch while receiving a red card.

Rashford apologized for the foul with a tweet after the match.

"Emotions got the better of me, I shouldn't have reacted like that," Rashford tweeted. "Sorry to everyone at the club and all the fans. #MUFC."

United manager Jose Mourinho was also asked about the altercation and the red card decision.

"It was the experience of Bardsley, with 20 years of football, against the impulse and the naivety of a guy that has been in top football for three years but is still a young kid," Mourinho told reporters. "Was it harsh? I don't know. It could have been a yellow card for both and keep going maybe. But I cannot say."

United faces Watford at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Vicarage Road in Watford.