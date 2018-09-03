FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (R) in action against Huesca's goalkeeper Axel Werner (L) during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and SD Huesca on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Marta Perez/EPA-EFE

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each netted two scores in Barcelona's 8-2 win against Huesca on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

"We had patience and dominated the game, and eight goals are the product of the plays we generated throughout the game," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told the team website.

Huesca drew first blood in the La Liga clash. Cucho Hernandez beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the third minute to take the initial lead. But Messi hit the equalizer in the 16th minute.

Ivan Rakitic slipped Messi a pass at the top of the box for Barcelona's first goal. Messi then dribbled past a defender, before blasting a right footed shot off of the far post and into the net.

Barcelona doubled its lead in the 24th minute, getting an own goal from Huesca's Jorge Pulido. That score came after Jordi Alba ran down to the end line and attempted to fir a pass in toward Messi. The Huesca defender tried to deny the pass, but instead hit the ball into his own net.

Suarez then got involved for Barca, making the score 3-1 in the 39th minute. Alba ran down the left flank and dribbled into the box before firing a quick pass to Suarez on that play. Suarez hit a lightening-quick shot past Axel Werner to spark the rout.

Huesca drew closer just before the halftime whistle, with Alejandro Gallar Falguera scoring in the 42nd minute.

Ousmane Dembele scored off of a Suarez assist in the 48th minute to return the margin to two goals. Rakitic completed a Messi assist for Barca's fifth goal in the 52nd minute. Then Messi netted his second score of the game.

Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho fired a pass ahead for Messi in the 61st minute for that breakaway goal. Messi dribbled the ball into the box, before finishing a left-footed boot past Werner.

Messi registered another assist in the 81st minute, sending Alba a crafty through ball toward the far post. Suarez got Barca's final score with a stoppage time penalty kick.

"It's always important to be leaders, the league season is very long and we have to continue in the same way," Suarez said.

Barcelona battles Real Sociedad at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain.