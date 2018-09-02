Karim Benzema helps Real Madrid beat Leganes

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes on Saturday in Madrid. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Karim Benzema scored two second-half goals to help Real Madrid beat Leganes 4-1 on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Madrid struck first in the La Liga clash, getting a score from Gareth Bale. The Welsh striker has now scored in seven consecutive league matches. That score came in the 17th minute. Star defender Sergio Ramos sent a pass toward the right corner flag to begin the sequence. Dani Carvajal headed the ball central to find Bale, who blasted a volley into the left side of the net past Ivan Cuellar.

Guido Carrillo made the equalizer in the 24th minute with a penalty shot past Thibaut Courtois.

The score stayed 1-1 through the halftime whistle, before Benzema got going. Benzema put in his first goal of the match in the 48th minute. Marcelo sent a shot pass out to Marco Asensio at the start of that sequence. Asensio then hit a cross to the far post, finding Benzema for a header to put Madrid up 2-1.

But Benzema's best strike came in the 61st minute. He worked with Luka Modric on that play, doing a crafty give-and-go inside the box, before ripping a shot toward the far post with his right boot. The blast caught Cuellar off balance and easily beat the keeper for Madrid's third score.

Sergio Ramos finished off Leganes with a penalty kick in the 66th minute.

"Goals are the responsibility of the entire team," Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui said, according to RealMadrid.com. "There are players who find them easier to come by but it's something the whole team must help with and that's what we're trying to get across."

"Whoever scores them, we're absolutely delighted, and not just for the goal scorer, but because it contributes to this sense of the group that we're working towards. We'll be pleased whoever is scoring. I've not converted anyone. Benzema is a wonderful player, it's all down to him and his goals are helping the team and I'm sure he'll continue."

Madrid battles Athletic Bilbao at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.