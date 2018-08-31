Forward Mariano Diaz (L) poses next to Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez (R), during his presentation as the club's new player on Friday in Madrid. Photo by Fernando Villar/EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Mariano Diaz has re-signed with Real Madrid after spending a season at Lyon and he will wear Cristiano Ronaldo's former number with the club.

Diaz returned to the La Liga power on Wednesday. The 25-year-old began his senior career at Badalona in 2010 before joining Real Madrid's C team in 2012. He played on the B squad from 2014 to 2016. He joined Real Madrid's top squad in 2016 before going to Lyon in 2017.

The Spanish striker had five goals in 14 appearances for Madrid. He scored 21 times for Lyon. Madrid paid $34.7 million-- with $3.4 million in possible bonuses -- to bring back Diaz, according to Lyon.

Ronaldo sported the No. 7 shirt for nine seasons at Madrid.

"The number is not the most important thing for me," Diaz told reporters. "It's a challenge and a source of pride to wear the same number as legends like Emilio Butragueño and other great players who have worn it. It's exciting, it was available and I'm thrilled to be able to take the No. 7."

Juventus faces Parma at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy. Madrid hosts Leganes at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.