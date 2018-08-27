Real Madrid's forward Karin Benzema celebrates the fourth goal for his team against Girona during a game of LaLiga on Sunday in Girona, Spain. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA-EFE

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Karim Benzema scored two goals in Real Madrid's comeback win against Girona on Sunday in La Liga.

Girona went up 1-0 in the 16th minute at Estadi Montilivi after a goal from Borja Garcia. But the Champions League kings came roaring back just before the halftime whistle.

Defender Sergio Ramos scored the first goal of the comeback, netting a penalty kick past Girona goalie Bono in the 39th minute. The equalizer kept the score level through the half. The defender faked out Bono with a hesitation move before chipping the keeper for the go-ahead score.

Benzema put Madrid up 2-1 with another penalty strike in the 52nd minute, following a foul in the box on Marco Asensio.

Madrid's next score was a thing of beauty. Isco was dribbling at midfield while being harassed by a defender before he decided to lace a long ball down the right flank. He led Bale perfectly into the box, where he placed a left-footed shot into the far post side netting, beating Bono for a third and final time.

"It was a tough match against very strong opponents," Benzema said after the match, according to RealMadrid.com. "We conceded at the start and then began to play our football. We're satisfied with the win because they're three very important points away from home. We'll look to continue on in the same vein. We're keen to perform well in LaLiga this season."

Madrid battles Leganes in another La Liga matchup at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Girona faces Villarreal at 4 p.m. on Friday at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain.