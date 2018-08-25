Wolves score on handball, tie Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola referenced the future of VAR in the Premier League after his team tied Wolves on Saturday in Wolverhampton, England. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Wolves tied Manchester City 1-1 in a Premier League affair, getting their goal on a handball on Saturday at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

The teams played a scoreless first half before the peculiar score in the 57th minute. Midfielder Joao Moutinho had the ball on the play for a corner kick. He sent in a short pass before getting it back. Moutinho then fired in a cross toward the back post.

Left back Willy Boly came flying in for what looked like a diving header, but he missed the ball. Instead, the ball hit his right hand and went into the net past Sky Blues keeper Ederson Moraes.

After the game, City manager Pep Guardiola referenced when VAR would be coming to the Premier League.

"The Premier League will decide when VAR will be here, it's none of my business," he told the team website.

Aymeric Laporte netted the equalizer for City in the 69th minute. The defender ran toward the far post during a free kick by Ilkay Gundogan. The kick bent toward the defender before he headed it into the net, beating Wolves keeper Rui Patricio with the bullet finish.

"It was a good game for the spectators, but we conceded too many counter-attacks and missed simple passes," Guardiola said.

City battles Newcastle in another Premier League matchup at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Wolves battles Sheffield Wednesday F.C. in the second round of the Football League Cup at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield.