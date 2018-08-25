Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool over Brighton

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Brighton Hove Albion during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton Hove Albion on Saturday at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Reigning Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah led Liverpool to a 1-0 victory against Brighton on Saturday at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

The Egyptian superstar connected in the 23rd minute of the Premier League affair. Fellow Reds forward Roberto Firmino found Salah after Liverpool forced a Brighton turnover. Sadio Mane collected the ball first, before turning and sliding a pass to Firmino.

Firmino then tapped the ball to his right with the outside of his boot, leading Salah. The Reds' star striker immediately placed the ball with his left boot, sending a shot toward the far post. Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan managed to get a slight touch on the shot, but it was not enough to keep it from going into the net.

"I wouldn't say we were under pressure, but they had their moments," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, according to the team website. "I think Pep Guardiola said this week the players are not 100 per cent fit and we have exactly the same [thing]."

"We cannot give the boys no summer break and then a very short pre-season and say: 'Now deliver at your best.' These games are the most important sessions we have to become as fit as possible. So that means it is clear, if you don't decide the match early then it stays pretty exciting -- and that's how it was.

Liverpool takes on Leicester City at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Brighton battles Southampton at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Falmer Stadium in Brighton.