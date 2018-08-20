Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not play in the team's 5-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday in Seattle. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic referred to himself as "God" after meeting Ed Sheeran at a concert in California.

Ibrahimovic posted footage from the concert and a photo Sunday on his Instagram account. The 36-year-old Swedish soccer sensation frequently refers to himself in the supernatural sense.

"When the genius Ed Sheeran finally met God," he wrote for the caption on an Instagram photo of himself holding up a custom Sheeran jersey alongside Sheeran holding up a personalized Ibrahimovic shirt while backstage at the show. The concert was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as part of Sheeran's North American tour.

Sheeran posted the same picture to his Instagram account, sans witty caption.

Ibrahimovic posted videos on his Instagram story. He thanked Sheeran with a caption on the first video before writing "magic" on another video, which included a scanning of the lights in the crowd. Ibrahimovic also turned the camera around for a smiling selfie shot during Sheeran's rendition of The A Team.

The Galaxy lost 5-0 to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. The squad faces rival LAFC at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Ibrahimovic did not play in Saturday's blowout.