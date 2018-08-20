Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal (2-R) celebrates with his teammate Sergio Ramos (R) after scoring during a Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe CF on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal each scored in the squad's 2-0 La Liga season opener against Getafe.

The scores came Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Carvajal scored the first league goal of the season for the Champions League winners. The right back was hovering in the box and watching the action at first. Bale ran in from the left side and sent a cross in front of the goal, but the offering was punched out by Getafe keeper David Soria.

The Madrid defender eyed the deflection and placed a header over the jumping goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

The score stayed at 1-0 through the halftime whistle. Bale changed that about six minutes into the second stanza. Marco Asensio stole a misplayed ball by the Getafe defense and dribbled to the left of the box on that play. He then turned back toward the middle of the field before firing a pass to Bale. The star striker blasted a shot into the near post netting, beating Soria in the 51st minute for the game's final tally.

"I've been able to help the team with my goal, but the most important thing was to pick up points, keep a clean sheet and come away feeling happy with our performance," Carvajal told reporters.

"It's the second goal that I've scored with my head, after one that I scored in 2014 against Osasuna, and hopefully I'll score many more. The team is still in the early stages, working hard and taking on the coach's ideas. We've created a lot and didn't give the opposition many chances, which is very good."

Madrid battles Girona in another La Liga contest at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.