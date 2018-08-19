Manchester City goalie Ederson Moraes gets 86-yard assist vs. Huddersfield

Manchester City goalie Ederson assisted the first goal of the game against Huddersfield on Sunday in Manchester, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes had an 86-yard assist to Sergio Aguero in a 6-1 thrashing of Huddersfield.

City picked up the Premier League victory Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Ederson got the assist on the first goal of the match.

The goalkeeper lined up for a goal kick on the play, sending it over midfield and curving onto the right side of the pitch. Aguero snagged the offering and took a few touches to cut around a defender. He eventually used his left boot to chip Huddersfield keeper Ben Hamer in the 25th minute.

Gabriel Jesus picked up another Sky Blues score in the 31st minute before Aguero netted his second goal in the 35th minute. Jon Gorenc Stankovic scored Huddersfield's only goal of the match in the 43rd minute, making the score 3-1 at halftime.

David Silva made the Sky Blues' fourth goal in the 48th minute. Aguero completed his hat trick in the 75th minute for a 5-1 edge.

The final goal of the game was an own goal in the 84th minute by Huddersfield's Terence Kongolo.

"Three goals a game is okay," City manager Pep Guardiola said, according to ManCity.com.

"We are not going to demand that. Since [Aguero] came back [from surgery] and I saw him from the first minute, I said: 'Wow!'"

City battles Wolves at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. Huddersfield plays Cardiff City at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Kirklees Stadium in Huddersfield.