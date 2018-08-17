Cristiano Ronaldo sings in front of teammates for Juventus initiation

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B match on June 20 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo was on the wrong end of some newcomer hazing recently in front of his Juventus teammates.

The Portuguese soccer sensation was one of several players who had to stand on top of a chair recently and sing songs while their teammates watched.

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic documented the performances Friday on his Instagram account. Defender Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Blaise Matuidi, Mattia Perin and Emre Can also had to show off their vocal prowess -- or lack thereof -- in front of the crowd.

Ronaldo was the first act filmed by Pjanic. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner closed his eyes and stood on the chair, while wildly swinging his arms as he sang. He also consulted his phone for the lyrics.

"Let's go Cristiano," Pjanic wrote on his Instagram video.

Pjani named Matuidi the winner of the newcomer contest. Several Juventus players thumped on nearby objects to provide some percussion during the songs.

Ronaldo and Bonucci each scored goals in Juventus' 8-0 win against the Under-23 team on Wednesday. He will make his Seria A debut against Chievo at noon on Saturday at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in July after spending eight seasons with La Liga power Real Madrid.