D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) scored twice against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Wayne Rooney continues to torch the pitch in Major League Soccer, with his latest showing including a bent free kick for a sniping score for D.C. United.

Rooney's free-kick goal was his second on the night in D.C. United's 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. England's all-time leading goal-scorer now has three goals in the stateside soccer league.

Samuel Armenteros put the Timbers up 1-0 in the 35th minute before Rooney scored the equalizer in the 43rd minute. The 32-year-old striker ran down the left flank before getting a nice through ball feed from Yamil Asad. He finished the offering with a left footed shot into the far post netting, beating the Timbers' Jeff Attinella.

Portland and D.C. went into the half tied at 1-1 before Oniel Fisher put United up 2-1 in the 47th minute.

Then came the pure magic from Rooney. The United striker lined up for a free kick at least 25 yards from the goal on that play in the 68th minute. He stutter stepped to the ball before curling a shot around a wall of defenders and into the near post netting, past a diving Attinella for United's third score.

Darren Mattocks added United's final score in stoppage time to secure the victory.