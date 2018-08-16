FC Barcelona's forward Leo Messi scores his third goal against Leganes during a Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- La Liga -- Spain's top soccer league -- plans to stage future matches in the United States.

The first match in the United States would be the first La Liga clash played outside of Europe. The game will most likely be played in Miami and could be played as soon as this winter, according to The New York Times and The Miami Herald.

La Liga and Relevant announced the deal on Thursday morning. Relevant -- a multinational media, sports and entertainment group is partnering with La Liga to form La Liga North America. The 15-year, equal joint venture will promote soccer in the United States and in Canada.

Along with the possibility of bringing over superstar players such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, the United States is also set to host the 2026 World Cup.

"This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America," said Stephen Ross, chairman and owner of Relevent -- and owner of the Miami Dolphins. "This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world."

Ross is on the La Liga North America's board of directors, along with Relevant CEO Daniel Sillman, La Liga North America CEO Boris Gartner, La Liga president Javier Tebas and La Liga director of international development Oscar Mayo.

"We're devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world," Tebas said. "This ground-breaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the U.S. and Canada. Relevent has filled stadiums across the U.S. with the International Champions Cup, we're thrilled to partner with them on a joint mission to grow soccer in North America."