FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's game against Boca Juniors in Barcelona. Photo by Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi had a goal and an assist in 40 minutes of play before being called off of the pitch on Wednesday in a game against Boca Juniors.

Messi's first bit of magic came in the 18th minute in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou in Barcelona. He dribbled down the pitch before placing a pass to his left, finding Malcom. The Brazilian winger dribbled into the box and blasted a shot into the far post netting, past Esteban Andrada.

His goal came about 20 minutes later. Messi navigated through a cluster of Boca Juniors defenders on that play. He fired a pass that was blocked by the group, but regained control at the top of the half circle. Messi then chipped Andrada with his left foot, finding the back of the net in the 39th minute.

Messi was called off of the pitch in the 46th minute and replaced by Paco Alacer. Barcelona led 2-0 at the half and got another goal in the 67th minute from Rafinha.

Barcelona begins its new La Liga campaign with a game against Alaves at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday in Barcelona.