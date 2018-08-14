Tiemoue Bakayoko of Chelsea in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea City and FC Chelsea on April 28 at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, Britain. Photo by Dimitris Legakis/EPA-EFE

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- AC Milan has acquired French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy.

The squads announced the transaction Tuesday. Bakayoko, 23, began his senior career with the Rennes B team in 2012. He joined Monaco in 2014 before signing with Chelsea in 2017. He also has one international appearance for France.

"AC Milan are pleased to announce the signing of French midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea FC," the Serie A squad said in a news release. "The 23 year-old joins the club on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent."

Sources told Sky Sports and the Guardian that AC Milan's option to purchase Bakayoko permanently is priced at more than $45 million.

Bakayoko scored three goals in 43 appearances last season for the Blues. He also played 90 minutes in Chelsea's FA Cup final win against Manchester United.

He will speak to the media at a news conference on Friday at Casa Milan in Italy. Bakayoko did not play in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.