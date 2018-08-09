FC Barcelona sending Yerry Mina to Everton on $35M transfer

Colombian soccer player Yerry Mina joined Everton on Thursday on a transfer from FC Barcelona. Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA-EFE

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Everton has acquired FC Barcelona's Yerry Mina in a transfer worth more than $35 million.

FC Barcelona announced the transfer Thursday.

"FC Barcelona and Everton FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of the player Yerry Mina," the La Liga champions said in a news release. "The English club will pay FC Barcelona 30.25 million euros plus 1.5 million euros in variables. The Club reserves the right to buy back the player."

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their thanks to Yerry Mina for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

FC Barcelona also agreed to a $2.6 million loan deal on Thursday, sending Andre Gomes to Everton for this season. The club will pay Gomes' wages for the 2018-19 campaign. Everton also announced the signing of Bernard Duarte to a four-year pact on Thursday.

The Premier League club previously announced three-year pacts with Kieran Dowell and Callum Connolly.

Mina, 23, began his senior career in 2013 with Deportivo Pasto. He joined Santa Fe in 2014 before teaming up with Palmeiras in 2016. He landed with Barcelona in 2018.

The 6-foot-5 defender scored three goals for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup.