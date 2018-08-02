MLS All-Stars player Josef Martinez of Venezuela participates in training for the friendly match against Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday in Atlanta. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Atlanta United FC striker Josef Martinez followed up a shot for a goal after the ball batted around the Juventus box during the 2018 MLS All-Star Game.

The score came in the 26th minute of the match Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Juventus won the game 5-3 in penalties after a 1-1 score in regulation.

Juventus' Andrea Favilli added the first score, beating keeper Brad Guzan in the 21st minute after getting an assist from Matheus Pereira.

Martinez struck just five minutes later. The star striker made a run toward the back post on the play before receiving a ball beyond the box. He headed the offering back to Carlos Vela, who ripped a shot at Wojciech Szczesny. The Juventus keeper deflected the shot straight up, a bit to his right, before lunging onto the ball. Midfielder Ignacio Piatti got a head on the ball, sending it back to the far post and along the face of the goal.

Martinez sprinted back toward the ball and headed it into the back of the net.

The squads played a scoreless second half, prompting the shootout. Juventus players made all of their attempts, while Bradley Wright-Phillips missed the All-Stars' fourth attempt for the loss.

Martinez was named MVP for his efforts.

Juventus battles Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday at FedExField in Landover, Md. The MLS regular season schedule resumes on Saturday.