July 31 (UPI) -- Premier League power Tottenham Hotspur participated in some skills challenges at Minnesota Vikings training camp.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Everson Griffen, David Morgan, Latavius Murray, Andrew Sendejo and Adam Thielen participated in the fun. Tottenham's Son Heung-min, Victor Wanyama, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Davinson Sanchez and Michael Vorm competed against the NFC North champs on Monday at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.

The Tottenham stars kicked field goals, with three players making their attempts. The Vikings players took shots on Vorm, Tottenham's goalkeeper, into a soccer goal set up on the field.

Only Murray made his try against Vorm, beating the keeper to his right.

"It was fun getting to kick a soccer ball. I tried to fake him left to go right, but I faked him left and kicked it too hard, and it went over his head," Griffen told Vikings.com.

"But it was fun. They're great athletes, as well, and getting the opportunity to meet them was really fun."

The players later exchanged custom Vikings and Hotspur jerseys.

Tottenham faces AC Milan in an International Champions Cup matchup at 7:35 p.m. local time Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Premier League power has a 10-year agreement with the NFL which allows for the team's stadium to host a minimum of two regular-season NFL games annually.