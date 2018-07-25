World Cup: France's Benjamin Pavard wins goal of the tournament

July 25 (UPI) -- France's Benjamin Pavard scored the best goal of the 2018 World Cup, FIFA announced Wednesday.

The 2018 World Cup champions were facing a 2-1 deficit to Argentina during a round of 16 matchup on June 30 when Pavard struck in the 57th minute. The right back gathered a cross from left back Lucas Hernandez on the play. He ran in from the right side before blasting a bending shot into the far post netting from about 20 yards out, beating Argentina's Franco Armani.

France went on to win the matchup 4-3. Kylian Mbappe put his team up 4-2 with goals in the 64th minute and 68th minute. Sergio Aguero added Argentina's final score in stoppage time.

Pavard's score was his only international goal in 12 appearances for France. The 22-year-old also had 14 tackles and covered 57.4 kilometers during the tournament.

Fans voted more than three million times for the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament. There were 17 other scores in the running for the accolade.

"The ball bounced up as it came to me. I didn't even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down," Pavard told FIFA.com. "I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. I didn't think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy."

Colombia's James Rodriguez won the accolade at the 2014 World Cup. Uruguay's Diego Forlan won the award at the 2010 World Cup. Argentina's Maxi Rodriguez was the first winner of the award at the 2006 World Cup.