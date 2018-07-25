Chelsea signing G Rob Green, M Mario Pasalic out on loan

July 25 (UPI) -- Chelsea is set to sign goalkeeper Robert Green and will loan out midfielder Mario Pasalic during the 2018-19 season.

Sources told Sky Sports and the Evening Standard that Green is set to have a medical on Wednesday with Chelsea. Green, 38, was released at the end of last season by Huddersfield. He will likely back up Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

Green began his senior career in 1999 with Norwich City. He also played at West Ham United and Leeds United before moving to Huddersfield Town for the 2017-18 season. Green had 12 appearances for England national team.

The Blues previously loaned out goalkeepers Eduardo and Jamal Blackman. Chelsea announced it was loaning out Pasalic to Serie A squad Atalanta on Wednesday. The 23-year-old midfielder spent the 2017-18 season loaned out to Spartak Moscow. He was also loaned out to AC Milan for the 2016-17 campaign.

Pasalic came to Chelsea in 2014 from Hajduk Split. He also has six appearances for the Croatian national team, but did not make the cut for the 23-man roster at the 2018 World Cup.

Chelsea battles Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Saturday at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France. The Blues finished in fifth place in the 2017-19 Premier League table.