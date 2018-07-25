Home / Sports News / Soccer

Bayern Munich acquires MLS M Alphonso Davies for $22M

By Alex Butler  |  July 25, 2018 at 6:23 PM
July 25 (UPI) -- Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies is headed from the MLS to the German Bundesliga after agreeing to a deal with Bayern Munich.

The clubs announced the transfer on Wednesday night. The Whitecaps are set to receive more than $22 million -- the most ever received by an MLS franchise in a transfer -- according to the Whitecaps.

Davies will join the squad on January 1 after playing the MLS season. His contract with Bayern Munich runs through June 30, 2023.

"I'm very happy about my transfer to FC Bayern," Davies said in a release from Bayern Munich. "As a kid I always dreamed about this moment and now the dream has come true. But now the hard work continues, I have to give everything to make the most of this opportunity."

Davies, 17, made his senior team debut for the Whitecaps in 2016. He has made 54 MLS appearances. The midfielder also has six appearances for Canada at the international level.

"Alphonso Davies is a very big talent," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him. I'm delighted he's chosen FC Bayern."

"I want to thank everyone who worked on this transfer, especially our scouting and legal departments. It was outstanding teamwork."

Davies completed his physical on Wednesday in Philadelphia to complete the move.

