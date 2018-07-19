Juventus sells $60M worth of Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys in 24 hours

July 19 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo is making a large economic impact in Italy before playing a game, as Juventus sold $60 million worth of his jerseys in 24 hours.

Juventus has sold a record 520,000 Ronaldo jerseys, according to beIN Sports and The Guardian. The Serie A champs sold 850,000 jerseys during the entire 2016-17 season.

Ronaldo jerseys cost about $120 on the Juventus website, placing the revenue from the jersey sales at an estimated $62.4 million.

Juventus acquired Ronaldo on July 10 as part of a $140 million transfer from Real Madrid. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was in Turin, Italy on Monday to take his physical with the club.

Ronaldo has also had a huge impact on Juventus' social media following. The club watched its Twitter following rise more than 1.5 million followers in just over 24 hours after his arrival was announced.

"I'm here because it's a brand new challenge for me," Ronaldo said Monday at his first news conference with Juventus. "Coming to such a big club at this stage in my career makes me very happy and I thank Juventus for giving me this opportunity."

"I'm an ambitious player. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone or to sit down and look back at past achievements. I'm looking forwards and I'm very concentrated and focused. I'm going to work hard in my training and prove that I'm a top player again."

Ronaldo has more than 330 million followers on social media. He ranked No. 3 on Forbes' top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2018 list, pulling in $108 million in salary/winnings and endorsements in 12 months.