Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss majority of season

July 18 (UPI) -- Liverpool announced that midfielder Alex Oxlade Chamberlain will miss the majority of the 2018-19 season while he recovers from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old damaged multiple ligaments during a tackle in the first half of Liverpool's tie with AS Roma on April 24 in the Champions League semifinals. Oxlade-Chamberlain underwent knee surgery about a week after the injury.

"It feels like now is an appropriate time to tell people that for Ox this coming season will be about focusing on recovery and rehab," Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com.

"We have known this from pretty much the day after he got the injury and after the successful surgery, we were sure of it. I hope everyone treats this information responsibly. There has been no change, no setback -- it's exactly on the schedule we expected and planned for. The new information is that we're now giving more detail publicly."

Klopp said Oxlade-Chamberlain's surgery was "completely successful" and that his recovery has started "superbly well."

"But the truth of the matter is that we are preparing this season knowing he will not be with us on the pitch for competitive matches for the majority of it," Klopp said. "If we do see him back this season it will be a bonus."

Liverpool also reached a transfer deal with Roma on Wednesday, acquiring goalkeeper Alisson Becker.