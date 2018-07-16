World Cup: Emmanuel Macron jumps on table, screams in front of Vladimir Putin

July 16 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron jumped on a table and screamed in celebration of France's World Cup victory, cheering in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cameras caught the 40-year-old politician pouncing at Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia. France won the match 4-2, claiming its second World Cup title.

Macron would later take the field while being drenched in rain to present individual awards and the World Cup trophy to France. He also went into the locker room to dance and partake in that postgame celebration. Macron even did a dab with French players Paul Pogba and Benjamin Mendy.

"You did the shirt proud, you made your country proud, you carried your country," Macron told the players after the match. "I said to you, the coach said to you, there are 66 million French people who watched you. You are going to be an example for many young people, examples for the entirety of your lives, you will never be the same and you will continue to carry this example."

And then there was one. 🇫🇷



Live look at the world champions moments after the final whistle: pic.twitter.com/2rNke8mdRh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2018

Cameras were glued to the French president throughout the match, catching his jubilant reactions to every goal and big play. They also caught the alternate emotions of Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Macron also visited with the Croatian players after the match.

On Sunday night, Macron had a simple message on his Twitter account for the French national team. "Thank you," he wrote.