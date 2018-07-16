England's Harry Kane responds to winning World Cup Golden Boot

July 16 (UPI) -- England striker Harry Kane gave a gracious response Monday after winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

Kane led all scorers with six goals at the tournament. He was named the recipient of the award on Sunday, after France beat Croatia in the final. England lost to Croatia in the semifinals on July 11 in Moscow. Kane's crew lost 1-0 to Belgium on Saturday in the third-place playoff game and finished fourth in the tournament.

"Very proud to have won the World Cup Golden Boot," Kane wrote on social media. "Not possible without my teammates and all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes."

The win gave England its first Golden Boot winner since Gary Lineker claimed the award in 1986.

Very proud to have won the #WorldCup golden boot. Not possible without my teammates and all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. 🦁🦁🦁 #Eng #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/V7RrH9ytSl — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 16, 2018

"Congratulations to Harry Kane on winning the golden boot," Lineker tweeted Sunday. "Welcome to the club, young man."

Kane, 24, played 573 minutes and covered nearly 40 miles of ground in six games for England at the World Cup. He scored three of his goals off of penalty kicks, one with a header and another on a back heel. Overall, the Tottenham Hotspur star scored his six goals on 14 attempts. He also completed 103 of 136 total passes, but did not tally an assist.

"We worked so hard, it was such a good campaign for us so far," Kane told Fox Sports after England's loss to Croatia. "We wanted to go it away. We felt we were good enough to go it away. It just wasn't our night. Small margins decide big games. Unfortunately for us, it didn't go our way."

Kane now has 19 goals in 30 international appearances for England.