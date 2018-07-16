Cristiano Ronaldo takes physical with Juventus

July 16 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo was in Turin, Italy on Monday, taking his physical with Serie A power Juventus.

The former Real Madrid superstar agreed to a transfer from the La Liga club on July 10. Ronaldo, 33, scored 451 goals in 438 games in nine years for Real Madrid.

He landed on Sunday afternoon at Caselle Airpot in Turin and spent the night in his new city with his family after walking off of a private jet. Ronaldo was driven to the club's J-Medical healthcare facility on Monday morning.

He was immediately surrounded by fans and photographers on his way into the Juventus campus. He was eventually hooked up to a treadmill for his examination, which is needed to complete his mega-transfer.

Sources told the Guardian and the BBC that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make $35 per season at Juventus. Alternatively, sources told ESPN FC that Ronaldo will make upwards of $64 million annually.

"Happy to see you join the Juventus family," Juventus midfielder Emre Can tweeted Monday.

The former Madrid superstar scored four times at the 2018 World Cup, finishing second individually in goals scored. Portugal lost to Uruguay in the round of 16.

Ronaldo is set to meet with the media at his introductory news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Allianz Stadium. Juventus battles Madrid on Aug. 4 in Philadelphia. The Black and Whites have won seven consecutive Serie A titles.